Gigi Ganatra Duff

eBay hires Nordstrom VP, corporate affairs Gigi Ganatra Duff as chief communications officer. Before joining Nordstron in 2017, Duff served as CMO at Lionheart Capital. She was previously VP, communications at HSN. In her new position, Duff will lead eBay’s global communications team, including all internal and external communications, social media, public affairs, ESG communications, eBay Foundation and content. “Her customer focus and empathetic leadership style have consistently delivered results while her deep passion for driving social impact and integrating ESG work into brands aligns perfectly with eBay’s DNA,” said eBay chief growth officer Julie Loeger.

Katie Barr

Glen Echo Group, a part of Orchestra, promotes current COO and EVP Katie Barr to president. Barr came on as the firm’s first employee in 2010 and has provided counsel in issue advocacy and coalition building to clients, as well as overseeing all client service, account management and employee development efforts. In addition to her new leadership role, Barr will work closely with Orchestra partners, representing the firm’s tech and innovation capabilities across the platform. “As president, her new title properly represents the wisdom, integrity and leadership she has long provided to our firm, our clients and to me,” said Glen Echo Group co-founder and CEO Maura Colleton Corbett.

Marco Di Giacomo

Remote, a global HR platform for distributed companies, names Marco Di Giacomo CMO. Di Giacomo joins Remote from Amagi, a cloud-managed broadcast services and targeted advertising solutions company, where served as EVP & CMO. He has also worked for companies including Verizon, IBM, Microsoft and Cisco. In his new post, Di Giacomo is responsible for Remote's global marketing team across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific. “Remote's mission is to open up the global job market, and Marco's international experience aligns perfectly with this goal,” said Remote co-founder and CEO Job van der Voort.