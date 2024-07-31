DGA Group represents Acelen Renewables, a Brazilian firm focused on accelerating the global transition to renewable fuels produced from 100 percent sustainable and innovative feedstocks.

The Sao Paulo-based company has investments of more than $2.5B to produce fuels derived from the macauba plant.

Native to Brazil’s savannah, macauba has high-energy potential, and grows on degraded or unproductive lands, which eliminates concerns about deforestation.

Acelen is concentrating on developing sustainable aviation fuel, and hyrotreated vegetable oil for diesel transport. It says macauba power can cut CO2 emissions by 80 percent compared to fossil fuels.

DGA partner Sander Lurie, who was chief of staff to Democratic Senators Frank Lautenberg and Debbie Stabenow, monitors DC legislative action regarding renewables for Acelen.

He is joined by DGA associate partner Nicole Frazier, a special assistant to President Donald Trump.