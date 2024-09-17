H/Advisors Abernathy handles TPG as the alternative asset management firm acquires AT&T’s 70 percent stake in DIRECTV for $7.6B.

TPG, which already owns a 30 percent stake in DIRECTV, also is the parent company of Dish TV and Sling.

Acquiring the remaining stake of DIRECTV, positions TPG as the dominate player in providing non-cable and broadband services to consumers.

“DIRECTV has a 30-year legacy of innovating for consumers while providing greater value and better service than incumbent providers, and we are thrilled to extend our highly successful partnership together,” said Joe Flynn, partner at TPG.

TPG expects the deal to close by the second half of next year.

H/Advisors Abernathy CEO Tom Johnson and managing director for M&As/activism Dan Scorpio represent TPG, which has $229B in assets under management.

Havas owns H/Advisors Abernathy.