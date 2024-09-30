Ilana Finley

Ilana Finley, who most recently served as VP, global communications and social impact at Converse, comes on board at LIV Golf as chief communications officer.

At Converse, Finley led all external and internal communications, as well as overseeing the company’s strategy for corporate giving. She was previously senior director, North America media relations for Nike, the owner of Converse.

In her new role, Finley will lead all global communications across LIV Golf, including external and internal communications for the League and its 13 teams, worldwide events for LIV Golf and The International Series, and the organization’s continued growth and impact on and off the golf course.

“Ilana is a skilled leader and communicator with a sincere passion for positively impacting teams and communities around the world,” said LIV Golf commissioner and CEO Greg Norman. “She knows firsthand the challenges and opportunities that exist when growing a global brand and she understands how to align competition, culture and entertainment to deliver a product that fans embrace,”

LIV Golf is financed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.