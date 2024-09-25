Yvonne Hanak

KEF Media CEO Yvonne Hanak has assumed ownership of the broadcast PR company in the aftermath of the June 6 death of chairman/founder Kevin Foley.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I take this new journey as owner, but with the Foley family’s blessing and the support of an incredibly passionate team, I’m honored to lead KEF Media into its second generation of ownership,” Hanak said.

Hanak joined the firm in 2002 and succeeded Foley at the helm in 2023.

She called Foley a visionary and promised that KEF’s “deep, committed bench of experienced communications professionals will continue to honor his legacy with the innovative, customized approach and meaningful results that have been our hallmark for close to 40 years.”

Foley founded KEF in 1986, following stints at Ketchum and Burson-Marsteller.