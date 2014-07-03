Erin Simon, VP and Head of Plastics and Business for World Wildlife Fund, and Jessica Berk Ross, Managing Partner of Global Public Affairs for FINN Partners, delve into the complexities of addressing plastic pollution and the communication strategies essential to driving change in a recent episode of PR's Top Pros Talk with host Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media.

"Our mission is really to protect the world's most precious ecosystems," Erin begins, stating WWF’s mission. Her role, she says, involves developing strategies to fix the “broken system” and coordinating efforts across sectors to create systemic change. While WWF is leading the charge, Erin emphasizes that real progress requires a collective approach involving businesses, policymakers, and individuals working together.

Doug then turns to Jessica, asking how WWF manages to communicate such a complex issue to a wide range of stakeholders. Jessica explains that WWF deals with both national and global concerns, making it essential to tailor messaging to different audiences without alienating any group. She highlights the need for creative tactics and data-driven strategies to ensure that communication resonates with the diverse groups involved. “Messaging is extremely important... using data is a critical piece of the communications challenge,” Jessica notes.

Doug probes Jessica to further explain the role of education in WWF’s communication strategy, to which she highlights a phased approach: "I think that there's a communications continuum, and it starts with awareness, and then it moves to education, and then it moves to action." She explains that although plastics have not always been a top issue, once people become aware of the problem, they care deeply about it. From there, the goal is to mobilize people—whether through advocating to legislators, signing petitions, or taking direct action in their daily lives.

Erin expands on the complexity of the plastic pollution crisis, noting that the issue is often oversimplified. While some may think the solution lies in eliminating plastics altogether, Erin explains that plastics are integral to many aspects of life, from food delivery to medical supplies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, plastics played a critical role in hospitals. She points out that while reducing unnecessary plastic use is important, a more thoughtful approach is needed to determine which plastics can be replaced and how to ensure new materials are sustainably sourced. This complexity, she says, is why WWF focuses on system-wide change, requiring coordination across industries, governments, and individuals.

Doug then inquires about how individuals can feel part of the solution despite the overwhelming complexity of the issue. Erin responds, "I need to educate, empower, and excite individuals... They've been told that if they just recycle... they will have done enough." Erin points out that individuals often feel confused by conflicting messages about plastic, but she encourages simple actions, such as reducing single-use plastics, to build momentum for larger efforts. "What you find is that individuals get really excited when they understand the benefit of all those individual actions... When they understand that by not using a single-use straw, they can be a part of protecting a turtle."

Jessica, reflecting on her political background, emphasizes the importance of consensus-building and focusing on shared goals: "The tricky part with anything important and large like this... is how do we find the places where there is agreement?" By finding areas where stakeholders can agree, Jessica believes WWF can push forward effective solutions while navigating the complexities of the issue.

As the conversation wraps up, Jessica emphasizes the “real global urgency” of the plastic problem. Erin also remains hopeful despite the daunting nature of the work. "I think it's easy to get overwhelmed by complexity... but if you don't act, absolutely nothing will happen," she affirms.

D S Simon Media is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

View all of the interviews in the “PR's Top Pros Talk” series. Interested in taking part? Contact Doug Simon at [email protected].