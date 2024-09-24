Lou Hammond Group adds Hotel Emma and Oliver Hospitality to its client roster. LHG will be providing public relations/corporate communications, strategic planning, branding and digital marketing for both clients. The 146-room Hotel Emma, the only five-diamond property in Texas, is located in San Antonio’s Pearl District, which boasts many cultural, recreational and culinary attractions. Nashville-based Oliver Hospitality, founded in 2009, is a boutique development and management company encompassing seven properties, with others on the way.

Walt & Company signs on as PR agency of record for AVID Products, Inc. an employee-owned audio company. The agency will work as an extension of the AVID Products marketing team to develop and implement strategic communications aimed at driving brand recognition, as well as working on product campaigns, company news announcements, media and influencer relations, event activations, and customer/partner success initiatives. AVID Products' latest innovations include the company's first gaming headset, the AVIGA, and the WonderEars early learning headset. "Walt & Company is an ideal extension of our team,” said AVID Products president and CEO Tom Finn. “Their expertise in audio across market segments and understanding of the evolving media landscape will help us reach new audiences and communicate the value and quality of our offerings."

bread & Butter is named agency of record for The Broadmoor, a resort in Colorado Springs. The agency’s scope of work will include digital marketing, brand partnerships and creative services, in addition to traditional public relations. The 5,000-acre Broadmoor is the world's longest-running Forbes Five-Star & AAA Five-Diamond resort. “We chose bread & Butter as our brand partner due to their creative approach, as well as an authentic connection we felt with the team,” said The Broadmoor VP of sales and marketing Scott Flexman. “Their deep understanding of the hospitality industry combined with their relationships with media, tastemakers and what we hope are impactful brand partners makes them the perfect team to complement everything we have planned for 2025 and beyond.