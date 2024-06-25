Kekst CNC is handling media in the aftermath of the Sept. 29 fire at a chemical plant in Conyers, GA that led to the evacuation of 17,000 people, shelter-in-place orders for 90K people, and several road closures, including I-20.

The plant is part of Biolab, the swimming pool and spa water unit of Lawrenceville, GA-based KIK Consumer Products.

The fire at the plant, which is 25 miles from downtown Atlanta, was under control after burning for a couple of hours.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported the shelter-in-place order was lifted on Sept. 30, but smoke from a chemical reaction at the plant will remain visible for several days. The Environmental Protection Agency deemed the air safe, through it has a odor of chlorine.

Kekst CNC, which is listed as KIK’s media contact, is distributing statements from the company,.

“Our top priority remains ensuring the community’s safety,” said KIK's Sept. 30 statement. “We are grateful to the partnership with first responders and local and federal authorities as we together work non-stop to remediate the ongoing situation at our Conyers, Georgia facility."

The company noted that air emissions are being actively monitored at the site and in the community by state, local and federal authorities and it is supporting the efforts of local authorities as part of the unified command response to the incident.