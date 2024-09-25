A new research survey from Boston-based Brodeur Partners reveals that, when making job decisions, New England’s life sciences, medical and health tech professionals are less motivated by pay than they are by working in an inclusive, meaningful and fun work environment. When asked to weigh four factors in deciding a job offer, survey respondents, on average, said that pay only drove 30 percent of their decisions, with work environment accounting for the other 70 percent. And while more than half of respondents (54 percent) say they are “extremely or very well-prepared” to handle the challenges and opportunities, two-thirds (66 percent) expressed concern about the ethical implications of using AI in their fields. They were also relatively bullish on using social media as a source for science news, with 32 percent saying that were likely to rely on social to learn about developments in science, as opposed to just 6 percent for newspapers. The results of the study were released at the inaugural TEDxNewEngland Conference on Sept. 25. “Brodeur’s communications expertise and unique focus on creating brand relevance is perfectly suited for TEDxNewEngland as we advance our mission of bridging the gaps between science and the world through groundbreaking science and storytelling,” said TEDxNewEngland founder and executive director Dmitri Gunn.

Allison launches its Impact Alignment and Response suite of services, which aims to help clients determine which societal and cultural issues they should align with and speak out on, as well as streamlining the process around reactive responses. The suite consists of two new products— Allison Impact Alignment, a research-informed process that pressure-tests various issues to enable companies to take leadership positions, and Allison Real-Time Issues Response, a methodology that provides specific tailored recommendations around how to participate in the discussion surrounding issues. “Our methodology equips clients with the ability to lean in on certain issues (and not others) and the confidence to move forward with a proposed action,” said EVP and lead of Allison’s Purpose Center of Excellence Whitney Dailey.

LW Communications, a strategic partnership that provides healthcare communications services to life sciences and healthcare companies from offices in Washington, DC; New York; and London, is launched. LW is the result of a partnership between Lexington, a strategic communications consultancy specializing in public affairs and reputation, and Woodberry Associates, a public affairs firm that provides nonprofit management, strategic communications, government affairs and corporate consulting services to clients, including leading health policy advocacy organizations and top life sciences companies. LW will be led by the existing Lexington and Woodberry leadership, including Woodbery founder and president Brian Kennedy, Lexington CEO Emily Cook, Woodbery CEO Amanda Conschafer and Lexington executive director and chief of healthcare Ed McRandal.