Uproar PR signs on to provide public relations and communications strategy for the Orlando Museum of Art. The agency will work to raise OMA’s brand awareness through media relations and digital services to spotlight its curated collection and increase attendance at its exhibitions, events and additional programming. Uproar is also executing a social media strategy, developing content aimed at engaging target audiences, facilitating lead generation and boosting ticket sales. The Orlando Museum of Art has been providing visual art education and experiences for 100 years, with more than 130,000 visitors annually. “Since engaging with Uproar, we have seen exciting momentum and more visitors enjoying our dynamic exhibitions and excellent education programs,” said OMA chief executive officer Cathryn Mattson.

Magrino is named agency of record status for Lasso Motel, a whiskey brand hailing from Devin Odell’s Dynasty Spirits portfolio, and SusieCakes, a bakery concept with locations across California, Texas and Tennessee. The agency will execute strategic launch and expansion plans to support the growth goals of both brands into 2025. For Lasso Motel Whiskey, Margrino will provide support across all PR efforts—from securing editorial coverage in key markets to sourcing events and brand partnerships, positioning Lasso Motel as a trailblazer in the spirits industry. In addition to supporting the continued growth and expansion of the SusieCakes brand, Magrino will work to elevate the profile of its founder, Susan Sarich.

RG2 Communications is appointed as agency of record for NIJŪ, a recently opened London-based restaurant, and its bar Nipperkin, both of which are part of Creative Restaurant Group. RG2 will spearhead both local and international media relations for NIJŪ and Nipperkin, working to establish the address as one of the most coveted new London openings. Helmed by culinary director and third-generation sushi master Chef Endo Kazutoshi, NIJŪ brings the art of Japanese home-cooked dining to Mayfair. Nipperkin offers cocktails from a drinks program created by award winning mixologist Angelos Bafas.

5W Public Relations takes on agency of record duties for Eyesafe, a pioneer in blue light-filtering solutions. 5W will drive a comprehensive PR campaign to position Eyesafe as a trusted thought leader in the healthcare and technology sectors and increase awareness around the effects of blue light exposure. The agency will also spearhead a targeted national and regional media campaign, leveraging its deep experience in the health and wellness, consumer tech and lifestyle sectors, as well as supporting Eyesafe's roster of industry partnerships with such brands as HP, Dell, Lenovo and Acer.