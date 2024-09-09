Denver’s Sloan & Associates Public Affairs has signed a pact with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office to develop a PR and media relations campaign to promote events in the Rocky Mountains celebrating Taiwan National Day (October 10) and the 45th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act.

The TRA declares the policy of the US is to preserve and promote extensive, close, and friendly commercial, cultural, and other relations with the people of Taiwan, as well as those living in mainland China.

Sloan’s contract went into effect on Sept. 23 and runs till the end of the year.

Primary messaging for the TRA push will emphasize its role in maintaining peace and stability in the region, while committing the US to provide defensive arms to the island and preserving the human rights of the Taiwanese people.

Additionally, Sloan will pitch Taiwan’s sovereignty as critical to the security of the U.S., the Pacific, and the West, and say that its embrace of democracy, human rights and a free-market economy makes it a worthy global partner.

Prior to launching his S&APA, Kelly Sloan was a columnist for The Washington Examiner covering Colorado politics; energy & environmental policy research fellow at the Centennial Institute, and owner of Rightword Consulting.

He also was a constable for the Calgary Police Service, and combat engineer for the Canadian Armed Forces.