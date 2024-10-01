Charlie Baase

Charlie Baase, who has more than 20 years of healthcare communications experience, is joining the Gerontological Society of America on October 7.

He will assume the VP-marketing, communications & business development post, a new position.

Baase will be in charge of PR, marketing, and social media activities. He also will explore business development opportunities and partnerships.

Most recently, Baase was at GCI Health, where he was group SVP, head of North American operations and Los Angeles business lead.

He also was SVP at Edelman, and director of marketing and communications for the American Osteopathic Association.

The Gerontological Society of America, which is based in Washington, is the nation's oldest group devoted to research, education and practice in the field.