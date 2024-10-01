Tom Horgen

Ingredient, a Minneapolis-based food marketing agency, brings on Tom Horgen as senior director of content strategy. Horgen joins Ingredient from the Minnesota Star Tribune, where he spent 19 years in various roles, most recently leading the company's audience department. At Ingredient, Horgen will oversee the content strategy group that works with such clients as Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Box Tops for Education, Gelson's Markets and Lunds & Byerlys. "Tom's extensive experience in audience development and innovative content strategies will be vital in helping us deliver smart, thoughtful and creative solutions to our clients every day," said Ingredient partner and VP of strategy Ken Goldman.

Rational 360, a strategic communications and digital advocacy company, hires Digital Communications Company founder Ed Patru as an SVP and brings on Riley Bechdel, who was most recently a partner at Forbes Tate, as VP, digital. Before founding DCC in 2018, Patru was a VP at DCI Group. He has also served as communications director for the House Republican Conference, deputy communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee and led comms for Linda McMahon’s 2010 Senate campaign. Bechdel served as a partner at GOP digital strategy firm Engage, while was acquired by Forbes Tate in 2022. Before that, she was sales and marketing manager at Independent Journal Review, a conservative news and opinion website based in Alexandria, VA. “Ed Patru and Riley Bechdel bring significant GOP-insider knowledge and connections to our deep-bench of bipartisan talent,” said Rational 360 CEO and managing partner Patrick Dorton.

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy, which helps donors make more thoughtful disaster-related giving decisions, names Sarah Lackritz VP of brand and storytelling. Lackritz joins CDP from nonprofit organization Equal Justice Works, where she was VP of marketing and communications. She has also worked as director of digital strategy at Burson-Marsteller (now Burson) and an account director at Brunswick Group. In her new post, she leads CDP’s strategic communications and brand positioning efforts to enhance its visibility and impact in building disaster resilience globally.