Edelman launches its Counter Disinformation Unit, a dedicated global team intended to help organizations navigate and protect themselves from mis- and disinformation. Simon Paterson has been named US head of the unit. With operational experience in information warfare and psychological operations, Paterson has analyzed and countered sophisticated disinformation attacks. The unit will also be working with external partners to ensure clients have the most up to date intelligence and analysis to understand how the threat is evolving. The launch coincides with the release of the 2024 Edelman Connected Crisis Study, which identifies the rise of artificial intelligence as the fastest-growing area of concern for communications executives due to its potential to cause significant reputational damage. The study finds that while 8 in 10 executives are concerned about these threats, fewer than 1 in 2 are prepared to anticipate, identify and manage them. “Whilst AI offers huge opportunities for business and society, it has also created a new era of reputational challenges that are unpredictable, sophisticated and fast,” said Edelman global chair, crisis & risk Julian Payne. “The launch of Edelman’s Counter Disinformation Unit ensures our clients can take the necessary steps to protect their license to operate and can sustain trust in this fast-evolving environment.”

Potomac Tech Wire, a tech news platform serving the Washington, DC area, and Capitol Communicator, which provides marketing and communications news to the region, are presenting the Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit on Oct. 30 at the Convene Conference Center in Arlington, VA. The event brings together more than 500 professionals from brands, associations, professional services firms, government, tech companies and more to discuss industry trends, best practices and challenges. Topics include CMO challenges, AI, analytics, media relations, attribution, social media trends, SEO, marketing automation, content creation, email marketing, Design/UX, crisis communications and video trends. Speakers are set to include Washington Post CCO Kathy Baird, Racepoint Global founder and chairman Larry Weber, Howard University CCO Lydia Sermons and Nestlé North America VP, head of corporate communications Josh Morton. This year’s event hosts the American Advertising Federation DC Chapter’s ADWKDC, which will feature a track of sessions for the advertising community.

Konnect Agency relocates its Los Angeles office to the Pacific Mutual Building in Downtown LA. The LA headquarters adds to the agency's coast-to-coast presence, which includes offices in New York, Denver and Oklahoma City, as well as team members across 12 states nationwide. The new office space provides a larger footprint for the agency and is designed to foster creativity and collaboration. Konnect is also adding four senior leaders to its team: chief operating officer Kristina Fair, SVP Libby Bollig, senior digital content director Bernell Edwards and associate brand director Megan Busch. "With our move to a larger office space at the historic PacMutual Building and the addition of highly talented new team members, Konnect Agency is stepping into a new chapter as we celebrate our 15th anniversary," said Konnext founder and CEO Sabina Gault.