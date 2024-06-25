Anne MacDonald

Anne MacDonald, who was managing director of political risk at Edelman Global Advisory, has joined Dentons public policy practice in Dallas.

Prior to taking the EGA post in 2021, MacDonald was Edelman’s EVP, US public affairs and senior policy strategies.

MacDonald has counseled multinational clients on geopolitical issues through the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020/2024 presidential elections and the Russian/Ukrainian war.

Prior to Edelman, MacDonald worked for more than a decade in the George W. Bush White House, Pentagon and State Dept.

At the DoD, MacDonald focucsed on stabilization and reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan and Iraq. At the State Dept., she was project manager for the 2004 G8 Summit.

Eric Tanenblatt, Dentons global chair of public policy and regulation, said few can match MacDonald’s breadth of experience in advising global leaders on dealing with critical geopolitical challenges. “Anne’s extensive background will be critical in helping our clients navigate these risks,” he added.