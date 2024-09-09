Saudi Arabia is using Gulf Hill & Knowlton to promote the United Nations' 16th Conference of the Parties Convention to Combat Desertification set for Riyadh.

The goal of COP16, which will run from Dec. 2-13, is to protect and restore degraded lands to ensure a just and more sustainable future.

The session is one of three major UN conferences slated for the fourth quarter.

A critical challenge, according to the “scoping document” from H&K’s parent, Burson, is “avoiding conference fatigue, and ensuring audiences and potential attendees see COP16 in Riyadh as a ‘must-attend' event."

The aim “is to make this ‘COP for land’ bigger and better than any that have come before it.”

It is anticipated that key industry players will come together in Riyadh to “accelerate action to curb land degradation, drive conservation and restoration and build drought resilience, particular in those countries most severely impacted in the Global South.”

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture tapped Gulf H&K for the COP16 work. The three-month contract is worth $100K.

The effort kicked off in New York during the opening of UN General Assembly from Sept. 23-27.