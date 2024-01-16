Jason Teitler

Jason Teitler has returned to Burson as executive VP-corporate affairs. He will focus on sports accounts.

Teitler did a nine-year run at BCW, exiting in 2019 as chair, fan experience & managing director in consumer & brand marketing.

He then joined the Special Olympics as senior VP, global communications and brand lead.

In that capacity, Teitler handled communications strategy and worked with partners such as Bank of America, Coca-Cola, Microsoft and ESPN.

Earlier in his career, Teiter was sports lead at Porter Novell during a 12-year stint, and VP marketing at Steiner Sports.

Most recently, he was doing freelance work.

WPP owns Burson.