Red Fan Communications signs on as agency of record for Texicare, the health affiliate of Texas Mutual, the leading workers’ compensation provider in Texas, as well as for synchronous virtual learning provider Proximity Learning. Red Fan’s work for both clients will center on media relations efforts. The agency also worked on the launch of Texicare, which focuses on increaing health care access for small businesses, in the West Texas and Houston markets. Proximity Learning was founded in 2009 to address the growing teacher shortage and has since partnered with hundreds of school districts throughout the country. Company CMO David Cardona described Red Fan as an extension of his team, noting that “So far, we’ve collaborated on a book launch, acquisition communications, customer storytelling and other thought leadership efforts that have helped Proximity reinforce its position.”

20Two Studio expands its luxury roster with the addition of Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, a new ski resort in Park City, UT and Andaz 5th Avenue, a New York City hotel. The agency will be handling media relations for both clients. For Deer Valley, which is opening in November, 20Two has been brought on to head up efforts surrounding the launch, including partnership brokerage and event planning. “We chose to partner with 20Two Studio for their strategic vision and creative expertise to ensure our launch campaign had the impact we needed,” said Grand Hyatt Deer Valley general manager Anthony Duggan. Andaz 5th Avenue, which is across the street from the iconic New York Public Library and Bryant Park, has tasked 20Two with helping to raise its profile in the crowded Manhattan luxury hotel space. The agency’s scope of work includes influencer partnerships and creative ideation/activation.

Gunpowder, an enthusiast lifestyle agency, is named agency of record for Seakeeper Ride, the first-of-its-kind Vessel Attitude Control System for boats. The partnership with Seakeeper Ride will aim to strengthen brand awareness and create a more effective PR infrastructure within the company. Seakeeper Ride offers a boating experience that it says sets a new benchmark for comfort on the water by automatically adjusting for pitch, roll and yaw in real-time. “The Gunpowder team’s proven track record in the marine and outdoor industry, and their cutting-edge approach to strategic marketing will help us elevate our brand to new heights,” said Seakeeper Ride director of marketing Kelsey Barrett.