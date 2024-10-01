Jeff Lambert

LLYC reorganizes its US executive team as part of the agency’s effort to increase resource efficiency, amplify its portfolio of solutions, and better explore new opportunities in the US market, following its acquisition of Lambert Global in February. Lambert by LLYC founder Jeff Lambert is now US executive chairman, with Lambert by LLYC president Mike Houston taking the role of US CEO and joining the LLYC global executive committee. The new LLYC US executive committee also includes marketing solutions Americas lead Federico Isuani, corporate affairs US lead Don Hunt, US chief operating officer Yndira Marin, US chief client officer Michelle Olson, US chief financial officer Mauricio Payan, business development U.S. lead Kim Hoyle and human resources US lead Gloria Raines. “The acquisition of Lambert Global was a pivotal moment for our firm, establishing the US as our second-largest market,” said LLYC partner and global CEO Alejandro Romero. “With this new corporate framework, our US team is empowered to seize new opportunities and drive continued growth across the region.”

Berta de Palos Barbier

Pandora, a jewelry brand sold in over 100 countries, hires Berta de Palos Barbier as CMO, effective in November. Barbier comes to Pandora from LMVH’s champagne brands Moet & Chandon, Dom Perignon and Mercier, where she served as president and CEO. She was previously chief growth officer at Mars Wrigley, CMO at Lacoste and VP, global marketing & communications at Keurig-owned jeweler Boucheron. “Berta uniquely spans the consumer space from high-end to affordable luxury and has a very strong track record in defining and implementing compelling visions and growth strategies great global brands,” said Pandora president Alexander Lacik.

Robert Phillips

Abacus Life, an alternative asset manager, brings on Robert Phillips as SVP, investor relations and corporate affairs. Phillips was most recently a senior managing director at Nasdaq, serving as primary liaison to executives and board members of public companies. He previously led investor relations and business development at Summit Private Investments. In his new post, Phillips will lead Abacus Life’s investor relations strategy and play a key role in advancing its strategic business initiatives. "Rob brings a distinguished career marked by strategic leadership and deep expertise in investor relations, capital markets, and business development, having successfully guided companies through key growth phases and market expansions," said Abacus Life chairman and CEO Jay Jackson.

Mary Osako

The University of California, Los Angeles, reappoints Mary Osako to serve as vice chancellor for strategic communications. Before coming to UCLA in 2019, Osako was COO and partner at Haven Tower. She has also held senior communications posts at Activision Blizzard, Amazon, Ask.com and Yahoo. At UCLA she manages communications, media relations and brand marketing, and has led a total transformation of the office. “Under her leadership, UCLA has weaved together the diverse experiences that make UCLA not just a university, but a beacon of possibility and inclusive excellence,” said UCLA interim chancellor Darnell Hunt. “I look forward to the new initiatives she will enact to strengthen our Bruin community in the coming years.”