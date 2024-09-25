Real Chemistry forms a partnership with Corval, a cloud-based strategic planning platform for biopharma companies, their partners and investors. The collaboration will combine the Corval platform's ability to create and manage flexible, end-to-end multi-year commercialization roadmaps, budgets and resource plans with Real Chemistry’s expertise, integrated services and data insights. The result promises to provide clients with a significant competitive advantage, enabling them to respond more dynamically to changes in their data, the market and their strategy. This proprietary platform, an added offering to Real Chemistry's suite of solutions for the biopharma sector, aims to streamline the commercialization planning process and integrate the support needed. “The Corval platform gives us a critical tool to further enhance the efficiency of commercial planning and provide the deep strategic insights that are crucial for navigating the complex biotech landscape,” said Real Chemistry integrated commercial solutions officer Ericka McKenna.

Avoq makes a strategic investment in Sundogs, a creative performance company focused on helping companies develop AI-first, Cloud-first strategies. The firms will jointly launch a series of offerings that combine their respective strengths in advocacy, data and pioneering creative guidance. The partnership will include designing strategic workshops for chief communications officers and their teams at major brands, NGOs and advocacy organizations to navigate the evolving AI landscape, as well as developing AI and data-driven solutions to strengthen the effectiveness of advocacy and strategic communications. Avoq will also leverage Sundogs' expertise to cement its position as an industry-wide leader in the use of AI. “By combining our comprehensive market research, advertising performance data and expert insights with Sundogs’ innovative AI platform, we are uniquely positioned to help our clients achieve results, build trust and enhance their reputations,” said Avoq CEO Nicole Cornish.

BPM-PR Firm launches an arts & culture division. The division offers specialized services including media relations and media coverage, show media previews, on-tour media support, event management, awards submissions, digital PR, celebrity obtainment, and sponsorship and partnership acquisition. It builds on the agency’s extensive experience with arts and culture clients, employing strategic media placements, influencer partnerships, and high-level press engagements to elevate their profiles and help them achieve significant visibility in the arts and culture sector. “With the launch of this dedicated division, we're ready to take our expertise to the next level, ensuring that the creative voices we represent reach the widest possible audiences," said BPM-PR Firm CEO and founder Monique Tatum.

Reputation Ink, a marketing and PR agency focused on B2B professional services firms, publishes a guide to navigating law firm awards, rankings and lists. The agency’s free “Guide to Law Firm Awards, Rankings and Lists” equips law firms with tools and tips intended to help them elevate their profile in a competitive landscape. The guide breaks down rankings and award programs, explaining what they are, why they’re important, how to submit nominations and how to promote wins. The programs covered include Chambers and Partners, Benchmark Litigation, Law360, The Legal 500, Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers, Lawdragon and Martindale-Hubbell. “Our decades of experience submitting nominations for every legitimate program in the legal industry — and spotting the scams — give us unique insights into the nuances and pitfalls of the process,” said Reputation Ink principal and president Michelle Calcote King.