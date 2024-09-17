ZM Communications represents Cerebras Systems, which filed a registration statement with the SEC on Sept. 30 for an initial public offering.

Sunnyvale, CA-based Cerebras, which plans to take on Nvidia, makes semiconductors for building artificial technologies.

The New York Times noted that the Cerebras IPO offering would be among the first AI companies to go public since OpenAI released its ChatGPT chatbot in late 2022.

OpenAI on Oct. 1 closed on a $6.6B funding round, valuing the company at $157B.

Cerebras chalked up $136M in first-half revenues, compared to $8.6M in the 2023 period. It lost $67M vs. $78M a year ago.

The company plans to list in stock on the NASDAQ.

ZM Communications is the firm launched by two Qualcomm veterans. Kim Ziesemer was Qualcomm’s senior PR manager, while Heath Meyer was senior global marketing manager.