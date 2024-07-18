Allison O'Connor

Allison O’Connor has joined the US Travel Association as senior VP, strategic communications.

It’s a new post at the Washington-based operation.

O’Connor did a more than 10-year stint at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co, where she rose to the VP-global communications position. She led internal and external communications and served as worldwide spokesperson for the luxury brand.

O’Connor also was VP-PR & communications strategy for the Americas at Marriott International.

She joins USTA from The Boca Raton, a resort property with five luxury hotels. O’Connor had the VP-member and guest experience job.

USTA, the voice of the travel industry, represents a sector that employs 8M people and supports 15M jobs, and has an economic footprint of $2.8T.