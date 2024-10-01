Adam Levine

Luquire, a Charlotte, NC-based agency, names Adam Levine as its first CMO. Levine was most recently new business consultant at ad agency Terri & Sandy. He has also served as CMO at Zimmerman Advertising and Inspira Marketing Group. At Luquire, Levine will collaborate with agency CEO Brooks Luquire to build on its recent momentum (including a 39 percent increase in revenue in 2023). “Adam has a proven track record of driving consistent brand narratives for some of the industry’s favorite agencies. I have no doubt that his skills will showcase Luquire and our work as an industry powerhouse,” said Luquire.

Marissa Carlson

TigerConnect, a clinical collaboration software company, appoints Marissa Carlson as CMO. Carlson joins the company from Intelerad Medical Systems, where she also held the CMO spot. Before that, she was VP, marketing at Greeway Health, a healthcare IT services and consulting company backed by Vista Equity Partners. At TigerConnect, Carlson will oversee all aspects of marketing strategy, including brand positioning, customer and product marketing, demand generation, business development and go-to-market execution. “Her ability to convey ROI within the healthcare industry combined with her expertise in customer-focused marketing strategies will be invaluable as we continue expanding our presence in the healthcare sector,” said TigerConnect CEO Brad Brooks.

Leidos, which works to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries, brings on former Boeing SVP, communications Thomas Downey as EVP, chief communications and marketing officer, effective Oct. 7. Downey has also served as a public affairs officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and worked on Capitol Hill as a Brookings Institution Congressional Fellow. In his new role, Downey will lead all aspects of the company’s internal and external communications and marketing functions. He will also oversee the integration of the Leidos government affairs team within the organization. “With a track record of professional excellence in the industry, Tom brings a wealth of expertise to guide our journey to build a world-class brand and to deepen our connections with our customers, employees and other constituencies,” said Leidos CEO Tom Bell.