Michigan State University wants bids from PR and communications firms to promote its University Research Corridor alliance with the University of Michigan and Wayne State University.
MI State Wants to Tout Economic Impact
Thu., Oct. 3, 2024
By Kevin McCauley
Read Full Story in Subscriber Area
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Jupiter (FL) Hunts for Centennial PR
Mon., Oct. 7, 2024
|•
SC's Beaufort Co. Seeks Composting PR
Fri., Oct. 4, 2024
|•
Walton County, FL Wants Tourism Research Services
Thu., Oct. 3, 2024
|•
Maui Needs PR Firm for Recruitment Push
Tue., Oct. 1, 2024
|•
Arizona's DOT Seeks Comms Services
Mon., Sep. 30, 2024
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.