Lambert by LLYC is chosen to execute a campaign for the CFP Board aimed at encouraging members of the Gen Z future workforce to explore a career as a certified financial planner. The agency will lead the campaign’s marketing, advertising, media planning and buying, as well as content strategies—focusing on the benefits of financial planning as a rewarding and impactful career choice that offers high salary, career satisfaction and work/life balance. The digital-first effort is focusing on platforms popular with the Gen Z audience, including Spotify, Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn, Twitch and Snapchat. CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the US. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations, CFP Board Center for Financial Planning and CFP Board of Standards, which are focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public’s benefit.

KRUPP signs on to work with Skin Experts by Brentwood Spa, a luxury skincare brand. The agency will work to broaden Skin Experts' brand reach and customer base through media relations and strategic PR initiatives. Skin Experts has developed a product line that is vegan-friendly, gluten-free, cruelty-free, sulfate-free and plant-based. The company combines extensive leadership in direct sales and service with its knowledge in esthetics and beauty. “With their expertise and support, we look forward to growing our presence in the skincare market,” said Skin Experts CEO Tim Mulcahy.

Inspire Agency, which specializes in life science and medtech, adds The Ritedose Corporation, a contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in sterile Blow Fill Seal production, to its client roster. The agency’s services include identifying marketing gaps and opportunities, developing strategic marketing plans, bolstering investor pitch decks and improving internal and external communications. The Blow Fill Seal process is used in the pharmaceutical industry to produce sterile liquid-filled containers. Ritedose is the largest BFS manufacturer in the United States. "Inspire Agency not only knows the industry landscape as life science marketing experts, but they are bringing a fresh perspective, so to speak, to Ritedose—infusing inspiring and people-focused branding, messaging and marketing that we need,” said Ritedose president and CEO Jody Chastain.