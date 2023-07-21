Capital HQ is handling PR in the US for British right-wing populist politician Nigel Farage.

It will organize and manage speaking engagements, media appearances and political sessions for Farage.

Capital HQ also handles travel, lodging and logistics for Farage, who attended the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. His July 14-19 stay at the Hilton Hotel Garden Inn in Milwaukee cost $3,531, according to a Justice Dept. filing.

Capital HQ’s involvement with the leader of the Reform UK party arose from a personal contact between its founder Alexandra Preate and Farage. The firm’s work is on “from time to time” basis and there is no agreement on fees or expenses.

Preate is the daughter of former Pennsylvania Republican attorney general Ernie Preate. She also worked for Trump's trusted counselor Steve Bannon, who is currently in prison.

Farage, who was elected to parliament on July 4, led the Brexit charge in the UK. Reform UK, the renamed Brexit Party, won five seats and garnered 14.4 percent of the July vote

Farage has often been photographed with Trump, including a famous shot at Trump Tower days after his 2016 election as president.

Trump once suggested that Farage would make a great ambassador to the US.