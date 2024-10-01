Jeannine Falcone

RAPP Worldwide, an Omnicom creative marketing agency, appoints Jeannine Falcone as global CEO. Falcone joins Rapp from Accenture Song, where she was most recently marketing services and global integration lead. Before that she spent more than two decades at Harte Hanks, first as SVP of client services and then as EVP of customer strategy and engagement. At RAPP, Falcone will oversee all aspects of Rapp’s business and operations. “Her background in precision marketing and deep experience in the automotive, healthcare and financial services industries aligns beautifully with the work Rapp is doing for its clients,” said Omincom Precision Marketing Group CEO Luke Taylor.

Ken Wingert

The National Association of Home Builders names Ken Wingert chief advocacy officer. Wingert joins NAHB from Monument Advocacy, where he led the group’s financial services practice. He was previously head of federal government relations at Zillow, and is a veteran of several political campaigns at the state, federal and presidential level. At NAHB, Wingert will lead the association’s advocacy efforts, which include its federal government affairs; BUILD-PAC, NAHB’s political action committee; state and local government affairs; housing finance; legal advocacy; and regulatory affairs departments. “His deep understanding of housing policy issues and extensive industry experience will be a huge asset to NAHB and its efforts to advocate for our members and keep housing at the forefront,” said NAHB CEO Jim Tobin.

Monique LeNoir

The United Negro College Fund promotes Monique LeNoir to SVP, strategic communications, a newly created position. LeNoir has most recently served as UNCF’s VP, branding, marketing and communications. Prior to joining the organization in 2015, LeNoir was the director of resource development for the Black Alliance for Educational Options and director of communications for the Washington Teachers’ Union. She has also run her own freelance PR firm, Madison McKenzie Communications. “Monique has demonstrated outstanding leadership, steering the department in developing a comprehensive strategic communications plan that will elevate UNCF’s brand well into the future,” said UNCF chief operating officer Early W. Reese.