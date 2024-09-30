Jupiter, a town of 65K people in southeastern Florida, is looking for a firm to handle its yearlong centennial celebration that kicks off Jan. 1.
Jupiter (FL) Hunts for Centennial PR
Mon., Oct. 7, 2024
By Kevin McCauley
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
