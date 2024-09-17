Kekst CNC is handling HHAeXchange’s acquisition of Sandata Technologies, a deal that joins companies that develop homecare management software for providers, caregivers, managed care organizations and state Medicaid programs.

Paul Joiner, CEO of New York’s HHAeXchange, said the “acquisition further demonstrates our commitment to investing in and raising the bar for our customers, while leading the transformation of an industry that deserves best-in-class technology and a superior experience."

The deal will “leverage our expanded platform by innovating with states and health plans to enable providers and better health outcomes,” he added.

The Kekst CNC team of Daniel Yunger, Daniel Hoadley, Mark Fallati, Teagan Chapman and Tejas Srinivasan worked with both companies on the transaction.

Publicis Groupe owns Kekst CNC.