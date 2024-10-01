Katherine Zackel

Highwire brings on Katherine Zackel as SVP, security and crisis communications. Zackel previously served 12 years as an FBI spokesperson, working to shape strategic messaging and managing media responses during critical incidents, including terrorist attacks, cybersecurity breaches and national security events. At Highwire, she will be integral in leading the agency’s cybersecurity and crisis communications practices. “Her deep experience and strategic insights will be vital as we build out our robust crisis communications framework, empowering our clients to navigate challenges with confidence and precision,” said Highwire EVP and head of the cybersecurity practice Christine Elswick. Highwire has also promoted Megan Phelan, who has been a part of its cybersecurity practice for more than 12 years, to SVP, security.

White & Case, a global law firm, names Jason Hill as CMO. Hill joins the firm from Goldman Sachs, where he was managing director and chief operating officer for Global Marketing. Before that, he was global head of media at Black Rock and global director, media & market strategy at GE. He will lead White & Case’s efforts aimed at driving growth and enhancing its external reputation through oversight of branding and creative services, business development, client service programs, marketing technology and the communications teams. The firm has also hired Isabel Parker, who was previously a partner with Deloitte, as chief innovation officer, leading White & Case’s business intelligence, practice technology, research and market intelligence, and knowledge management functions. "Jason and Isabel's superior credentials and track records give us confidence that marketing and innovation will continue to be strategic contributors to the Firm's growth, " said White & Case chair Heather McDevitt.

Jody Kaminsky

iCIMS, a provider of talent acquisition technology, names Jody Kaminsky CMO. Kaminsky was previously CMO for UKG, an enterprise software company focused on human capital management and workforce management. Before that, she was CMO at Ultimate Software for over a decade. In her new post, Kaminsky leads the company’s global marketing strategy, including digital marketing, demand generation, event marketing, brand awareness, reputation management, analyst relations, product and customer marketing. “Her proven track record in scaling marketing functions and driving brand change makes her an ideal leader to steer iCIMS’ marketing strategy and reinforce our position as the worldwide category leader,” said iCIMS CEO Jason Edelboim.