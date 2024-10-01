Carolyn Vadino

Con Edison recruits BlackRock managing director, global head of commercial communications Carolyn Vadino to serve as VP of communications for the company, a newly created role.

Vadino will lead Con Ed’s internal and external communications, reporting to SVP, corporate affairs Jen Hensley.

Before coming to BlackRock, she held senior communications posts at Aon and Deloitte, and has served as the deputy spokeswoman for the US Mission to the United Nations and spokeswoman for the US Army Corps of Engineers.

“She brings a wealth of communications experience across public and private sectors and has driven innovative programs that have elevated missions and brands,” said Hensley. “She will be instrumental in partnering with our business to tell the Con Edison story.”

Con Edison delivers electricity, natural gas and steam, and serves 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County.