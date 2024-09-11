Venn Strategies is representing Kazakhstan in its effort to gain most-favored nation trading status with the US.

The energy-rich Central Asian nation is a major producer of uranium & gold. US Trade Representative Katherine Tai visited Kazakhstan in June. She was the first-ever trade rep to visit the country.

Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Todd Young (R-IN) have introduced legislation to grant permanent normal trade relations status for Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Venn Strategies president Erik Olson and VP Doug MacGillivray handle the Kazakhstan effort.

Olson was chief of staff for Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI), while MacGillivray served as lobbyist for the American Public Gas Assn. and American Energy Alliance.

Venn Strategies does not have a formal representation agreement with Kazakhstan.