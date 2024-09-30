Carve Communications, a Miami-based agency that works with B2B and B2C brands, announces its acquisition of Freeman PR, a consumer PR agency headquartered in northern New Jersey, in a deal set to close on Nov. 1. Carve will acquire the Freeman brand name, their full roster of clients and its the team of seven employees. Carve Communications founder David Barkoe will remain CEO of the firm. Freeman PR president and owner Bruce Maguire will join Carve as a consultant for six months as the Freeman team and clients transition over. Scott Goldberg will remain Carve’s managing director and EVP, while Freeman EVP Amy Friedland and VP Maria Habermann will keep those positions at Carve, leading the now-former Freeman accounts, as well as other future clients at the agency. “Freeman’s success with industry-leading and entrepreneurial consumer brands is truly impressive,” said Barkoe. “But this is more than about adding clients and revenue. The real win for Carve Communications is the addition of their highly experienced team to our current Carvers.”

Publicity For Good, a comms agency that reps purpose-driven brands, is offering a free month of Signal Raptor PR services for businesses that donate products valued at $500 or more to support recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene. PFG, headquartered in Western North Carolina, is extending this special offer to help brands make a meaningful impact while boosting their marketing efforts. The effort is aimed at helping businesses contribute to recovery while strengthening their public relations. PFG has worked with such purpose-driven brands as Nutpods, Schar Gluten Free and WhatIF Foods, while Raptor PR’s client roster includes Reign Wellness and Mission Cocktails.

Teneo launches “Teneo Connect,” a business unit that will help companies build their own convening platforms as well as advising them on how to achieve the highest return on investment across a broad range of external convenings. The unit will leverage Teneo’s network of CEOs, thought leaders and advisors to help clients expand their networks and access unique insights to inform their overall strategy. In addition, Teneo Connect will create and execute an ongoing series of events featuring exclusive content for clients starting this fall, with a series focused on the impact of the upcoming US elections. Holly Lemkau, who was most recently managing director of global forums at Bloomberg LP, is joining the firm as head of Teneo Connect and senior managing director. “The need for timely, actionable information has never been greater, and Teneo Connect will provide our clients with access to insights and perspectives they cannot get from any other firm,” said Teneo chief commercial officer Chris Wearing,

Clarity unveils its Global Responsible Business Unit, designed to help businesses navigate the complexities of sustainability communications. Bringing together leaders in responsible business from Australia, Europe and North America, the unit is focused on combining local expertise with global best practices, empowering companies to communicate their responsible business practices with confidence, authenticity and integrity. Joining Clarity SVP Cat Biggart in leading the unit are Julia Hoy, associate partner at Sefiani in Sydney (part of Clarity Global), and Clarity associate partner Jason Wakeford. Clarity defines a responsible business as one that goes beyond avoiding harm and meeting ESG compliance, actively taking responsibility for its social and environmental impact. "As businesses keep working through the challenges of integrating ESG practices, our new global responsible business unit is here to help companies use communication not just to share information but to drive real change. It's about making sure their strategy aligns with sustainability goals, building trust with stakeholders, and creating lasting, meaningful impact," said