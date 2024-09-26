Microsoft signs on BODEN Agency to serve as PR agency of record for Hispanic communications.

The independent, minority- and female-owned Miami shop will handle media relations, creator engagement and digital content development, as well as executing Microsoft’s long-term communications strategy.

It will also work to enhance the digital presence and reach of Conexiones, Microsoft’s storytelling hub, developed to inform and inspire the community.

“As our strategic communications partner, BODEN’s concentrated, sustained, and culture-first approach will expand our strategic storytelling to bring the community closer to the latest technology, including AI,” said Microsoft senior director, multicultural and social media communications Amanda O’Neal.