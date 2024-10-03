Leslie Thurman

Leslie Thurman, director of global programming at the Milken Institute, has signed on as a senior advisor at KARV.

At Milken, Thurman leads a five-person team to drive partnerships, and engages investors, philanthropists, government officials and the media to further the Institute’s effort to improve health outcomes via impact investing.

Earlier, Thurman was director of institutional advancement & partnerships at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. She organized partnerships and cultivated donors for a $600M fund-raising drive.

She also worked as director of major gifts & events at the International Medical Corps, raising funds and forging partnerships in 30 countries.

Thurman will put her more than 20 years of corporate purpose and philanthropy experience to help shape KARV’s strategic messaging.

KARV earned Band 4 ratings from Chambers in the categories of litigation PR & communications, and crisis PR and communications.