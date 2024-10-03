Nicholas Zangler

Viant Technology, which offers AI-powered programmatic advertising, appoints Nicholas Zangler as VP of investor relations. Zangler joins Viant from financial services firm Stephens, where he was an equity research analyst. Before that, he was on the investor relations team at Walgreens Boots Alliance. At VIant, Zangler will lead the company’s investor relations strategy, fostering connections and broadening awareness of Viant within the investor community. “Nicholas’s experience as an equity research analyst, coupled with his deep understanding of CTV and AdTech, will play a pivotal role in effectively communicating Viant’s value proposition to the investment community," said Viant CFO Larry Madden.

Johann Wrede

UserTesting, which combines technology with real human feedback to build and enhance customer experiences, brings on Johann Wrede as CMO. Wrede was most recently chief marketing & experience officer at software developer Emburse. He has also held senior roles at Xactly, Cisco and IBM. In his new post, Wrede will lead UserTesting’s global marketing efforts, focusing on driving market presence, deepening customer engagement, and positioning the company as the go-to platform for human insights. “His leadership and track record of building market leading brands will be instrumental as we continue to innovate, grow and empower more companies to co-create with their customers,” said UserTesting president of global field operations Jamie Anderson.

Derek Malmquist

Nepsis, a financial advisor and investment management firm, hires Derek Malmquist as VP of marketing. Malmquist comes to Nepsis from Alerus, a commercial wealth bank and retirement services provider, where he served as director and head of marketing. Before that, he was VP, global marketing and content development at Reinsurance Group of America. At Nepsis, Malmquist will work to elevate the firm’s communication strategy so it can better highlight the integrated solutions Nepsis offers its clients–including tax, investments and planning. “With Derek’s extensive experience leading marketing and creative efforts for organizations of all sizes, we’re confident he will elevate our approach,” said Nepsis senior vice president of strategy and corporate development Troy Williams.