3rd Coast PR adds Flagstone Foods to its client roster. 3rd Coast will support the Emerald Nuts brand, which Flagstone acquired from Campbell Soup Company in 2023. The agency is tasked with driving brand awareness of Emerald Nuts by generating unpaid B2C food and lifestyle media coverage, specifically focusing on new product flavors in Q4 2024. Emerald Nuts can be found at major leading grocery stores including Publix, Kroger and Walmart. “Given the team’s prior experience launching new products and leading national CPG brands, this partnership felt like a natural fit,” said Emerald Nuts senior marketing director Elaine Lohse.

NextTech Communications is selected as agency of record for OVHcloud US, which provides cloud services to more than 1.6 million customers in over 140 countries. The agency will be responsible for executing integrated communication programs, spanning PR strategy, media relations and executive thought leadership. The goal of the effort is to amplify OVHcloud's market presence as the company expands its business footprint across North America. "The team at NextTech Communications stood out by demonstrating a deep understanding of both our business and the cloud services market," said OVHcloud US general manager Jeffrey Gregor,

5W Public Relations is selected as agency of record for cosmetic brand Wonderskin. 5W will work to broaden the brand’s reach in the US, with a communications campaign aimed at highlighting the brand's technological innovations and unique marketing strategies. The agency’s efforts will focus on consumer beauty, business and trade audiences, as well as thought leadership. Known for its Wonder Blading patented technology, which has propelled the company to the forefront of the lip stain category, Wonderskin has cultivated a hyper-loyal, digitally native community around the brand. "Their track record in driving creative campaigns and their expertise in the beauty industry will help solidify our US presence and further our position as an innovative leader in the industry," said Wonderskin CEO Michael Malinsky.