H/Advisors handles Europastry as the Barcelona-based marketer of premium frozen bakery products postpones its IPO for the second time in less than four months.

Blaming the “international geopolitical situation” for the postponement, Europastry will “continue to evaluate the possibility of going public when the market situation allows it.”

The Financial Times reported that world’s biggest “frozen croissant” IPO may have fizzled because some bankers had considered the IPO’s $1.6B valuation too high.

Europastry had canceled an IPO in June due to market uncertainty tied to the French parliamentary election.

Founded in 1987 by the Gallés family, Europastry has more than doubled its annual sales to $1.5B during the past seven years. It operates in 80 countries and counts Starbucks and Pret A Manger as customers.

David Stürken, a partner at H/Advisors Matiland, worked the IPO.