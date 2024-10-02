Monument Advocacy, a bipartisan government relations and public affairs firm, announces an investment by Boston-based private equity firm Everlane Equity Partners. Business operations will continue to be led by Monument CEO John Murray, founder C. Stewart Verdery, Jr. and Monument’s senior leadership team. Monument was represented by Lakeside Partners, a Seattle- and Minneapolis-based firm providing mergers and acquisitions advisory services, in the transaction. “Monument’s sustained growth, unparalleled roster of clients, policy expertise, and strategies for expansion makes them an ideal investment platform,” said Everlane principal Daniel Vetrano.

The Institute for Public Relations and Peppercomm have put out a report that takes a look at how communications executives and media relations experts are adapting their media relations strategies to the developments transforming the media landscape. "Navigating a Changing Media Landscape" offers perspectives from 22 chief communications officers and 22 media relations experts about how they are combating misinformation and disinformation, measuring the effectiveness of media efforts, leveraging AI and educating their CEOs and board of directors, as well as predicting the road ahead. The report finds that the dwindling number of newsrooms has made securing meaningful media content more difficult, in addition to prompting a shift toward paid and sponsored content. It also notes that chief communications officers need to educate their leadership on the future of media.

Onspire Health Marketing, a Charlotte, NC-based group of health-focused agencies, acquires Aesthetic Brand Marketing, an interactive web design and marketing agency focused on the elective healthcare market—primarily cosmetic surgery centers, dermatology practices and medical spas. ABM’s staff will remain in place. The agency joins HearWorks, MedPB, Practis and Dobies Health Marketing as part of Onspire. “Their specialization and expertise further strengthen our position to support and deliver long-term, sustainable growth for our wide range of health-related clients,” said Onspire Health Marketing CEO Brock Fay.

Bloom Communications is sold by founder Brinna McKinney to CEO Jamie Matusek. Matusek, who joined the agency as COO in 2020, will continue to serve as CEO. Founded in Austin, TX, the firm now has an office in Asheville, NC, as well. In 2022 it became the first B Corp Certified marketing agency headquartered in Texas. “Brianna built a solid foundation that truly values our people and mission-driven focus,” said Matusek. “We are poised to support nonprofits in expanding their missional impact and growth, and to work with for-profit organizations who share in the same purpose-driven culture.”