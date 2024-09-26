Teneo handles Philadelphia’s Arcadium Lithium, which is being acquired by mining giant Rio Tinto in a deal worth $6.7B.

The $5.85 per-share price represents a 90 percent premium over Arcadium’s trading price last week.

Arcadium owns mining operations in Argentina and Australia and processing facilities in the US, China, Japan and the UK.

Lithium is used in batteries in electric vehicles.

Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm said the deal is a big step forward in the company’s strategy of creating a world-class lithium business alongside its aluminum and copper operations to supply materials needed for the energy transition.

The transaction is expected to close by the middle of next year.

Teneo’s Katherine Kim and Mark Stokes handle Arcadium.