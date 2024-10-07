Angelique Temple

ParkHub, which provides parking management software and payment solutions, appoints Angelique Temple as CMO. Temple was most recently CMO at internet-based computer file transfer service company WeTransfer. Before that, she was VP of growth and revenue marketing at WeWork, leading go-to-market strategies for the firm’s SMB and enterprise business segments. Temple will oversee marketing for both ParkHub and JustPark, a UK-based app for finding and reserving parking spaces that merged with ParkHub in March. “Her extensive experience crafting high-impact marketing strategies for prominent companies is a perfect match for our vision as we expand our offerings and engage new markets,” said ParkHub CEO Jeff Shanahan.

Marisa Chez

D S Simon Media names Marisa Chez as national business development manager. Chez was most recently VP of membership and fundraising for JAC, The Joint Action Committee for Political Affairs. She previously worked on media campaigns for brands in the healthcare, consumer product, technology, fashion, beauty, food and beverage industries. At D S Simon Media, Chez will work with clients on their satellite media tour campaigns. “Marisa is a skilled leader and advisor,” says Doug Simon, CEO at D S Simon Media. “Our clients will benefit from her expertise, and she will be a valuable part of our growth trajectory.”

Joy Shadley

Franchise FastLane, which provides outsourced franchise development services to emerging franchisors, hires Joy Shadley as SVP of marketing. Before Franchise FastLane, Shadley held senior marketing posts with multiple startup companies and entrepreneurial clients, helping them scale operations, determine optimal go-to-market strategies, and set measurable KPIs. In her new post, she is tasked with guiding the marketing team in driving brand visibility, customer engagement and overall growth, while aligning marketing efforts with broader business goals. “Our executive leadership team is impressed with her credentials, expertise and her previous management experience with several high-profile companies,” said Franchise Fast Lane president and COO Tim Koch.