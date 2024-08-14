FGS Global is providing strategic counsel and federal outreach services to Vineyard Offshore, which is building the first commercial offshore wind development in the US.

The project took a negative PR hit in July when a blade manufactured by GE Vernova fell into the Atlantic and fiberglass fragments washed up on Nantucket’s beaches.

GE blamed a “manufacturing deviation” for the failure.

Vineyard Offshore in September submitted a proposal to New York authorities for the Excelsior Wind project, which will be 24 miles offshore.

FGS Global is focusing on engineering and environmental matters for Vineyard Offshore, which is owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners in Denmark.

Its six member team includes three partners.

They are Catharine Ransom, who heads the energy & sustainability government relations practice; Mike Iger, chief of staff to former NYC Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney; and Paul Poteet, tax and trade counsel to the Senate’s No. 2 Republican Senator John Thune.

KKR owns FGS Global.