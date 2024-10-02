Allison Worldwide launches its Allison Advanced Issues Monitor. AIM is designed to help leaders monitor, analyze and respond to material about their businesses that appears in social media conversations—before that material reaches mainstream communities, influencers and professional media. Developed through SparkWorks, the agency’s innovation hub, the offering uses advanced technology, including AI, to scan and interpret real-time social media conversations, sentiment trends and emerging narratives to deliver actionable insights tailored to individual industries and organizations. “Brand leaders have often been put in an environment where they are putting together a puzzle with only half of the pieces available, making judgment calls and significant business decisions with incomplete information,” said Allison global CEO Jonathan Heit. “AIM allows these business leaders to get smarter more quickly on what actually matters, versus what is just noise.”

HAVAS Red, the PR and communications arm of HAVAS, forms a partnership with SOLID HAVAS, an affiliate of HAVAS in Greece. The partnership is aimed at providing enhanced merged media communications support to clients in the country. Ioanna Leoussi, managing partner of SOLID HAVAS, will lead the partnership with HAVAS Red. Earlier this year, HAVAS Red announced its market entry in Japan and the Ivory Coast (its second office in Africa). The addition of Greece brings HAVAS Red’s presence to 20 markets. “SOLID HAVAS has been a terrific partner and having them as part of HAVAS Red will enable us to build and strengthen our value proposition across the region,” said HAVAS Red Europe and U.K. Rachel Sansom.

WineGlass Marketing, a Napa, CA-based agency that focuses on the adult beverage industry, expands its services into Texas with the addition of an office in Austin. The new office will initially focus its efforts on web development and social media. It will provide on-the-ground assistance to clients throughout the Texas wine regions, including the Hill Country and beyond. Keith Kenny, who joined WineGlass in 2017 as a creative supervisor, will head up the Texas office, alongside social media manager Danielle Brady. “Texas has a dynamic wine scene, and its spirit of innovation and the growing consumer interest in Texas wines make it a perfect match for our agency’s expertise,” said WineGlass Marketing president Susan DeMatei.