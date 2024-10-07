(L-R) Courtney Laydon, Steve Kidera

Rational 360 hires Courtney Laydon as managing director, healthcare strategy and brings on Steve Kidera as SVP, technology. Laydon joins the firm from Edelman, where she most recently served as EVP and head of strategic communications for its global practices and sectors team. She has also been VP, communications at Clyde Group and senior director, communications at Subject Matter (now Avoq), in addition to having worked for 12 years as a journalist. “Courtney’s healthcare strategy experience has resulted in impressive regulatory and reputational success for clients, and will be a major asset to our company,” said Rational 360 CEO and managing partner Patrick Dorton. Kidera was previously director, communications at TechNet, and has held senior communications posts at CompTIA, TEGNA and Gannett. “Steve’s experience in tech policy, federal and state advocacy, and AI educational campaigns will provide vital perspective to our clients in Washington and beyond,” said Dorton.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, promotes Hallie Ruvin to SVP of communications & public affairs and Aaron Bisman to SVP of marketing. They will report to CEO Sherrie Westin and join the organization’s operations team. Ruvin has been with Sesame Workshop since 2017, most recently serving as VP, global brand narrative and public affairs. Before that, she held several positions in the Obama administration, including associate communications director and director of specialty media. In her new role, Ruvin will lead communications for the Workshop globally, spearheading strategic communications and storytelling efforts to elevate the Sesame brand and advance its mission. Ruvin, who joined the organization in 2020, was previously VP, audience development. Before coming to Sesame Workshop, he was director of brand, sales and marketing at Jazz at Lincoln Center. His duties will now include overseeing global brand management, marketing strategy, owned and paid media, and brand creative. “Aaron and Hallie are respected leaders with a demonstrated track record of harnessing the power of the Sesame Street brand,” said Westin.

StockX, an online marketplace and clothing reseller, brings on Nick Karrat as CMO. Karrat joins the company from lifestyle brand Tommy John, where he also served as CMO. He has also headed up marketing efforts for online luxury bedding retailer Boll & Branch and ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service Plated. At StockX, he will oversee the company’s brand marketing, integrated marketing, performance marketing, creative and product marketing, as well as driving the company’s consumer-facing strategy. “Nick’s experience leading high-performing marketing teams in the e-commerce landscape makes him a valuable asset to our business,” said StockX co-founder, president and COO Greg Schwartz.