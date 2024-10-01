IMAGINE PR is selected as North American public relations representative for Spier Wine Farm and the new Spier Hotel, scheduled to open in February 2025. The agency’s scope of work will include integrated public relations, digital marketing, brand partnerships and social media services. The company will also lead media familiarization trips, tours and press conferences. Among the targeted audiences are well-traveled, affluent families; couples; and travelers with an interest in regeneration, nature, cuisine, wine and art. Established in Stellenbosch, South Africa in 1692, the family-owned Spier Wine Farm is one of the country’s oldest wine estates. The Spier Hotel will feature 80 rooms in a village-style layout and three villas, as well as a rooftop bar and wellness spa.

MikeWorldWide is partnering with digital marketing intelligence company Similarweb. The agency will focus on media relations strategy, including thought leadership and executive eminence, as well as a robust LinkedIn strategy. Similarweb's objective in the partnership is to increase its visibility across its core verticals of ecommerce, financial services, technology and business. Its offerings provide businesses with the essential digital data & analytics needed to build strategy, optimize customer acquisition, and increase monetization. "They have demonstrated a commitment to our work as a digital intelligence platform and have a deep understanding of the media landscape," said Similarweb VP of corporate marketing Yael Klass.

The Weinbach Group, a Miami-based healthcare marketing firm, signs on to help ZEO ScientifiX Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, enhance its brand presence and market reach. The firm will work with ZEO's internal marketing department and C-suite leadership to promote the company’s research and development activities initiated in connection with its pipeline of products, some of which have successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials. Weinbach will also assist ZEO in developing and executing comprehensive marketing strategies to educate healthcare professionals interested in learning more about the research surrounding ZEO's products.