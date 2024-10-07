Jen Dobrzelecki

Despite women largely being the ones to make the majority of healthcare decisions—not to mention also representing half of the world’s population—women’s health remains notably underfunded and underrepresented. As healthcare communicators, we have not only the capability to tell the stories that can affect real change but also the responsibility to do so. Drawing attention to the vastness and impact of this issue—with consistency—can help influence policy, increase funding, drive innovation and provide much-needed education.

How do we tell the kind of stories that will influence change?

First, we need to understand the issue and the gravity of it.

Purchase power: The majority of women play the role of “chief medical officer” of their households and families, and their influence is staggering. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, women make approximately 80 percent of healthcare decisions for their families, including themselves, their children, spouses and aging parents.

Because they overwhelmingly play the role of primary caregiver, women also control the majority of healthcare spending. In fact, women are responsible for 80 percent of healthcare expenditures, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians. In other words, they not only hold the purse strings—they own the whole purse and all its contents.

Underrepresented and underfunded: Despite the significant influence women hold in the healthcare universe, women’s health research is disproportionately underfunded. Women’s health research accounted for just 10.8 percent of the National Institutes of Health research funding in fiscal year 2020, and just one percent of global health funding backs research on conditions primarily affecting women, according to Global Health 50/50. In addition, in the wider healthcare research happening, clinical trials have historically under-represented women. For example, research by the American Heart Association shows that only 38 percent of participants in cardiovascular clinical trials are women, despite heart disease being the leading cause of death of women in the U.S.

Global economic impact: Not prioritizing women’s health also impacts the economy quite substantially. Numerous reports indicate that addressing women’s health more effectively could save the global economy trillions of dollars each year through improved productivity and reduced healthcare costs.

Addressing the issue for good will require multidisciplinary collaboration from a host of parties including the science and medical community, government, healthcare companies, patient advocacy groups, investors and more. But as the storytellers behind these groups, we can play an important role. Whether you’re in-house at a healthcare company or organization, part of an agency team working with such clients or a solo healthcare practitioner, you have the power to be part of the change.

The power of narrative

The discrepancies we see in women’s health present a critical opportunity for us as communications professionals to tell the right stories to the right people through the right channels.

Highlight: Shine a light on women’s health stories by sharing real stories from real women, particularly those that emphasize the dangers of being underrepresented, as well as those that showcase the positive outcomes when they’re supported. One of the most impactful ways to do this is by telling compelling patient stories that focus on individual experiences and the resulting outcomes. These personal stories are more likely to create relevance and relatability, foster empathy and inspire action.

Advocate: Using data-driven arguments and emotional appeals to fight for change and increase funding and more research, advocacy campaigns can be a powerful tool in moving policymakers, healthcare organizations and the public to act. Start with specific goals and a clear call to action, and develop tailored messaging around how the issue at hand impacts women, supported by credible data and evidence that emphasize the importance of the issue. Then, humanize the story to create a meaningful connection with your intended audience by bringing it to life through the voices of the women who are impacted by the issue, whether a current patient or a survivor.

Partner: Collaborating with like-minded organizations, patient groups, industry influencers and thought leaders committed to women’s health causes can add additional credibility to and expand the reach of your message. This is especially important if you’re telling stories as part of a commercial marketing strategy, such as the launch of a new drug or medical device. Partnering with a third party—whether a group or an individual—will add authenticity to your story.

Educate: The backbone of many healthcare marketing campaigns is education, which plays a critical role in sharing knowledge, fostering informed discussions, challenging stigmas and promoting change. It’s even more important when it comes to an underrepresented topic like women’s health. Consider ways to provide greater education to the public and key stakeholder groups. Whether it’s sharing risks, symptoms and treatment options around a particular disease state affecting women among the general public or providing professional training for physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals on the unique challenges women face in managing their health, knowledge will empower your audiences to act.

Engage: The key to any successful storytelling campaign is the right connection strategy. Today, that means a multi-channel approach to share and amplify your message across paid, earned, shared and owned channels. Reach your audience where they already are consuming news and information, including traditional earned media outlets as well as digital and social platforms, and extend the reach and impact with targeted paid strategies.

Influence: Don’t forget about leveraging the influence of powerful voices to extend your story. Working with social media influencers, content creators, celebrities or key opinion leaders offers the opportunity to bring other voices to the conversation—and engage with their audiences.

We have a long way to go in getting women’s health the attention and investment it deserves, but each and every story we tell can have a cumulative impact. Whether you’re working on a multi-million-dollar campaign or partnering with one patient to tell their story, your work can make a difference. By amplifying their stories and highlighting their experiences, we can ensure that women’s voices are not just heard but are central in shaping the future of healthcare for all.

Jen Dobrzelecki, is Senior Vice President, Health at Padilla.