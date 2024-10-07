Monica Chun

Acceleration Community of Companies, an independent holding company of specialized firms, promotes Monica Chun to president. Chun has been with ACC since 2019, serving as chief client officer and president of Acceleration Brand Advisory. Before that, she was president and chief operating officer of brands of PMK*BNC. At ACC, Chun will lead growth strategy, marketing, innovation and cross-network integration throughout its portfolio of agencies. She will also be responsible for fostering and developing integrated marketing campaigns for Acceleration's client base. "Monica has been instrumental in helping shape Acceleration's success, her expertise and proven track record made her the obvious fit to lead ACC through this phase of transformation as we broaden our capabilities and services," said founder and CEO Michael Nyman.

Jerry Meyer

Skyryse, creator of Skyros, a universal operating system for flight, appoints Jerry Meyer as CMO. Meyer comes to the company from ICON Aircraft, where he served as CEO, and was previously VP of brand experience and corporate strategy. Before that, Meyer was general manager/VP, marketing at employee benefits provider Legal Resources, and held several brand management positions at Procter & Gamble. At Skyryse, he will oversee the company's marketing and sales functions to elevate the brand and expand its presence across the aviation industry as sales of its first aircraft, Skyryse One, begin to ramp up. "There are few people in this industry who have more experience in marketing and branding than Jerry Meyer," said Skyryse CEO Mark Groden.

Andrew Geoghegan

William Grant & Sons, a premium spirits business that owns such brands as Hendrick’s gin, Glenfiddich and Sailor Jerry, hires Andrew Geoghegan as CMO, effective Nov. 4. Geoghegan comes to the company from international consumer goods business PZ Cussons, where he was chief marketing transformation officer. Before that, he was global consumer planning director at Diageo, whose portfolio of spirits and beer brands includes Johnnie Walker, Guinness and Tanqueray. He has also worked as innovation at PepsiCo. He was by William Grant & Sons to help re-establish the company’s commitment to brand building.