ALTERRA Management Ltd, which is the United Arab Emirates' $30B climate-focused investment fund, has handed digital duties and website design work to Edelman.

The No. 1 independent firm inked a one-year $45K per-month strategic communications and event management contract with ALTERRA in May.

Edelman is now in line for an additional $195K fee for digital work during the period from August 5 to Dec. 24.

The website rework project is driven by the need to enhance user experience, improve functionality, and align with ALTERRA's overarching business strategy, according to the contract.

The revamped digital presence must position ALTERRA as a "leading entity committed to redefining climate finance with unprecedented scale, targeted scope, and agile structure.”

The Abu Dhabi-based firm believes its current website “faces limitations in SEO, performance, navigation, and usability, hindering its ability to effectively communicate with its target audience, which includes investors, partners, and stakeholders in the climate finance sector.”