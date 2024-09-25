Squire Patton Boggs has signed a one-year $720K pact to provide government relations and strategic political consulting services to Colombia’s Washington embassy.

The contract calls for SPB to conduct educational and awareness activities to promote understanding and support for Colombia’s interest in implementing an ambitious program of transformation in key aspects of its society.

The firm will provide strategic counsel on global warming, drug policies and migration patterns, as well as Colombia’s free trade agreement.

SPG will also conduct outreach to media and relevant third parties on Colombia’s behalf.

Principals Rodney Emery and David Schnittger handle the account.

Emery served in the Obama administration as director of Congressional affairs at the International Trade Administration while Schnittger was deputy chief of staff for House Speaker John Boehner.

SPG’s contract began Oct. 1 and also includes representation of Colombia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Office of the Presidency.

The firm has enlisted WP Group as a subcontractor on the Colombian effort.

WP is the firm of Carlos López López, who has more than two decades of corporate, government relations and international business consulting focusing on Latin America.

It receives a $25K per-month fee.