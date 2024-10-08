Jamie King

Minutes Network, a blockchain-based international voice-calling and wholesale termination service provider, names Rockstar Games co-founder Jamie King as CMO. King was previously SVP digital products and gaming at strategy consulting firm and design & technology studio L+R. His experience encompasses product innovation and go-to-market strategies with a recent focus on Web3 and its potential to disrupt legacy industries. “Jamie is set to lead Minutes Network marketing initiatives into a new era of growth and engagement, focused on accelerating brand awareness and scaling user adoption of the Minutes Network platform,” said Minutes Network CEO Josh Watkins.

Mari Hoidal

Avails Medical, a tech platform designed to reduce the amount of time required to obtain reliable antibiotic susceptibility data, appoints Mari Hoidal as VP of marketing. Hoidal comes to Avails from biotech research company BioFire Diagnostics at bioMérieux, where she served as VP of global marketing. In her new position, she will lead Avails Medical's marketing efforts, aimed at accelerating growth and broadening the company's impact on the diagnostics landscape. "Mari's extensive marketing expertise, combined with her dedication to impactful healthcare solutions, makes her the ideal leader to help elevate Avails Medical's brand and extend our reach globally," said Avails Medicals CEO, Oren Knopfmacher.

Maria Trujillo

Cicis Pizza, an all-you-can-eat pizza chain, promotes Maria Trujillo to CMO. Trujillo has been with the company since 2022, most recently serving as SVP of marketing. She was previously director, brand activation at wholesaler Core-Mark International and director, integrated marketing at 7-Eleven, In her new role, Trujillo will oversee a cross-functional team and manage agency and vendor partnerships, as well as set the marketing excellence standards for the company. “Her innovative marketing strategies and collaborative spirit have made an incredible impact on the brand,” said CIicis Pizza president Jeff Hetsel.